UK HEALTH DEPT NEWS IN BRIEF

Nurse prescribing in the UK is one step nearer, the Department of Health has announced, along with revealing that there is to be one nurse prescribing demonstration site in each of the eight newly-formed National Health Service Regional Health Authorities. The Chief Nursing Officer will write to all RHAs asking them to contact fundholders in their region and invite applications for sites. These will be based in general practitioner fundholding practices which already have well-established primary health care teams working with community units.

- Some 20 to 30 reports of counterfeit medicines are received by the DoH each year, according to Tom Sackville, Under-secretary of State for Health, speaking in the House of Commons. 80% of these were said to have related to products legitimately produced for sale abroad but which had been diverted back into the UK.

- In a campaign started by Labour Members of Parliament, over 50 MPs have now signed an early day motion protesting against the possible black-listing of two triphasic oral contraceptive products, reports the journal GP. Two brands have been taken off NHS reimbursement, the more expensive (progestogen gestodene-based) Tri-Minulet and Tridene. They warn that black-listing even one type of OC will halt research into more effective contraception, such as nasal sprays and patches.