UK Health Minister's Singapore Trade Visit

Singapore could be a springboard for UK health care companies that want to do business in the region, UK Health Minister Gerald Malone has said, during a two-week Asian tour to promote UK health care expertise.
"I've learnt that there are huge opportunities in what will be one of the fastest-expanding health care markets in the world," Mr Malone told an interview with Singapore's Straits Times newspaper. "There are greater demands for public health, and we have mechanisms for delivering it." The newspaper said the Minister was accompanied by representatives of 11 health care companies.
Mr Malone said trade links between the two countries are booming. UK exports to Singapore grew 12% during 1989-94, from $774 million to $1.76 billion, making Singapore the UK's largest market in south east Asia. There are many opportunities for the UK health care industry to build on the current export levels of $67 million, he said, and the UK health care industry understands that for its long-term prosperity, it must seek other markets.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze