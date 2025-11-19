UK Health Minister's Singapore Trade Visit

Singapore could be a springboard for UK health care companies that want to do business in the region, UK Health Minister Gerald Malone has said, during a two-week Asian tour to promote UK health care expertise.

"I've learnt that there are huge opportunities in what will be one of the fastest-expanding health care markets in the world," Mr Malone told an interview with Singapore's Straits Times newspaper. "There are greater demands for public health, and we have mechanisms for delivering it." The newspaper said the Minister was accompanied by representatives of 11 health care companies.

Mr Malone said trade links between the two countries are booming. UK exports to Singapore grew 12% during 1989-94, from $774 million to $1.76 billion, making Singapore the UK's largest market in south east Asia. There are many opportunities for the UK health care industry to build on the current export levels of $67 million, he said, and the UK health care industry understands that for its long-term prosperity, it must seek other markets.