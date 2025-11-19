UK Health reforms "lack Targets For Self-Care"

UK Health Minister Gerald Malone has stressed that general practitioners can recommend over-the-counters medicine to patients to treat a common ailment, providing they also offer the alternative of a National Health Service prescription.

He told the Proprietary Association of Great Britain's annual meeting in London that he was aware there was still considerable misunderstanding over GPs recommending OTCs, and he hoped that by going "on the record" that this might be cleared up.

Mr Malone told the meeting that the Department of Health remains firmly committed to promoting the sensible use of self-medication through OTCs, but he added that there is only so much that government can do, despite its "wholehearted commitment" to playing a full role as an enabler in taking forward self-medication as part of its strategy for health partnership. The rest is up to industry, he said: "we depend very much on the pharmaceutical industry coming forward with suitable candidates for OTC sale."