UK Health Secretary Applauds Pharma Industry

The UK pharmaceutical industry sets standards in Britain "that others only aspire to," UK Health Secretary Stephen Dorrell told those attending the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry annual dinner in London last week. In witness, he noted the industry's L2 billion ($3.l billion) trade balance and its 77,000 employees - and not just in any old jobs, but in highly-paid ones.
Moreover, Mr Dorrell said, the pharmaceutical industry is a profitable one, "and I celebrate that....I see profits not as an embarrassment, but as necessity....and it is in this spirit that I approach the mid-term review of the Pharmaceutical Price Reguation Scheme."
The pharmaceutical sector is one of the best examples of how we can, and do, compete in a fast-changing marketplace, he added, and went on to say that a successful pharmaceutical sector in the UK is the key to successful health care - "we will continue to build on this success."
