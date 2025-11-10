Monday 10 November 2025

UK Industry Slams Prodigy Scheme

13 November 1995

Uk Health Minister Gerald Malone has announced a six-month trial in over 120 general practices of a new system offering GPs computerized advice on the different drugs that can be offered to patients. The scheme, named Prodigy, should be relevant in 90%-95% of GP consultations each day, he says.

Prodigy offers a best-practice guide at the touch of a button, he says, and "could have a major impact in improving the quality and cost-effectiveness of GP prescribing. A similar system has been tested in the netherlands, and has been shown to provide valuable support to GPs in one of the most complex areas of their work."

However, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry understands that the system used in the Netherlands has proved "less than successful." ABPI director-general trevor Jones says Prodigy is "inappropriate because it treats all patients as if they were the same," and the choices it offers are insufficient to meet the needs of all patients. "It is a straitjacket when what is really needed is flexibility," he says. "No doctor could hope to choose the best treatment from a tick list of three."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze