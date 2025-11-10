UK Industry Slams Prodigy Scheme

Uk Health Minister Gerald Malone has announced a six-month trial in over 120 general practices of a new system offering GPs computerized advice on the different drugs that can be offered to patients. The scheme, named Prodigy, should be relevant in 90%-95% of GP consultations each day, he says.
Prodigy offers a best-practice guide at the touch of a button, he says, and "could have a major impact in improving the quality and cost-effectiveness of GP prescribing. A similar system has been tested in the netherlands, and has been shown to provide valuable support to GPs in one of the most complex areas of their work."
However, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry understands that the system used in the Netherlands has proved "less than successful." ABPI director-general trevor Jones says Prodigy is "inappropriate because it treats all patients as if they were the same," and the choices it offers are insufficient to meet the needs of all patients. "It is a straitjacket when what is really needed is flexibility," he says. "No doctor could hope to choose the best treatment from a tick list of three."
