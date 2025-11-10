UK/Japan Industry Leaders Meet

The joint inaugural conference of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry and the Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, established under the Prescribe UK initiative, was held in London last week. ABPI director-general Trevor Jones described the meeting as "an historic development."
Topics discussed at the conference included current developments in pharmaceutical pricing and regulation, disease management and research links between industry and universities.
