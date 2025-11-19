UK MAN TO HEAD NEW EMEA AFTER ALL

Despite efforts by other European Union members states, particularly France, to prevent the head of the new European Agency for the Evaluation of Medicinal Products, the EMEA, being British, at a meeting of the European Medicines Agency management board Strachan Heppell, chairman of the supervisory board of the UK Medicines Control Agency, was elected chairman of the EMEA; a Frenchman, Fernand Sauer, was elected as executive director.

Mr Heppell, aged 60, is deputy secretary at the UK Department of Health, the UK member of the EU High Level Committee on Public Health and UK lead member of the EMEA. Mr Sauer, who had been considered a leading candidate for the chairmanship (Marketletter April 11), is aged 46, and is presently the head of Unit III Pharmaceuticals at the Directorate General for Industry of the Commission of the European Communities.

The April 13 meeting also took various important measures to speed up the establishment of the Agency in London. In particular, the board: - adopted the 1994 budget of 7.7 million Ecu ($8.2 million); - took decisions on early recruitment of Agency staff; - examined proposals for the 1995 budget; - and considered suitable buildings, with a view to selecting the most appropriate location in London, within the next two months.