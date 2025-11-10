UK MCA New Database System

The UK Medicines Control Agency's new licensing database, the Product License User System (PLUS), has been launched this month. The system, which was developed jointly by the MCA and Andersen Consulting, has come into use on schedule and within the budgets allocated, says the Agency.

PLUS replaces the Medsolve database. Its data includes historic and current licensing information, which can be accessed simultaneously by all PLUS users. Over 70,000 records are held; 17,000 are current product licenses. PLUS provides Agency assessors with instant data on all licensed products and pending applications, and is also available to medicines inspectors.

The MCA's updating service MAIL notes that the new system has produced some operational changes at the agency. The preassessment process has been streamlined so that applications go through a check-in procedure at the registration stage and are then entered onto PLUS. An acknowledgement letter is produced, the fees section notified automatically, and the appropriate invoice issued. Once fees have been paid, applications immediately become available for assessment; this applies to all new marketing authorization applications, variations and renewals. Licensing documentation, all acknowledgement letters, gazette notices and invitations to renew licenses are produced overnight. Should renewal applications not be received by the due date, cancellation letters will be issued automatically.