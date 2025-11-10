UK MCA: Privatization "Not Feasible"

privatization of the UK Medicines Control Agency would be neither practical nor feasible, the government has announced.

Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Health Tom Sackville told the House of Commons in a written reply last month that a Prior options study conducted alongside the first Evaluation Study of the agency has recommended against the abolition, contracting out or privatization of the agency's core functions. Certain support functions might beneficially be placed on a contractual basis, it says, although it confirms the practical and legal requirement for a UK regulatory authority, and proposes that UK Ministers should remain responsible for its core work.

"The work and the workload of the Agency are expected to change over the coming years because of the implications of the new European Systems for the regulation of pharmaceuticals," says Mr Sackville. "Until the impact of these new systems can be properly assessed, the report confirms that the executive agency model operating as a trading fund continues to represent the best organizational framework for the MCA."