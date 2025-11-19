UK MCA Proposes License Fee Changes

The UK Medicines Control Agency is planning changes to its license fees for human-use medicinal products, with comments requested by January 5.
It wants to reduce certain capital fees by 5%-20% and to raise fees for complex abridged applications by 7.5%. Most periodic fees will remain at 1994/5 levels, but the agency plans to reduce initial fees for new active substances by 5% and complex abridged authorizations by 20%. The periodic fee for Prescription-Only Medicines should go up 5%, it proposes.
It also plans to reduce the fees charged to notified bodies in connection with assessments requested for drug-device combination products under the Medical Devices Directive by 15%, and to introduce a new category of application for manufacturers' and wholesale dealers' license for changes of ownership. The MCA wants to extend use of the change of ownership scheme to anyone who wishes to change ownership of a marketing authorization held by them to another.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze