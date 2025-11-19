Wednesday 19 November 2025

UK MCA Proposes License Fee Changes

4 December 1995

The UK Medicines Control Agency is planning changes to its license fees for human-use medicinal products, with comments requested by January 5.

It wants to reduce certain capital fees by 5%-20% and to raise fees for complex abridged applications by 7.5%. Most periodic fees will remain at 1994/5 levels, but the agency plans to reduce initial fees for new active substances by 5% and complex abridged authorizations by 20%. The periodic fee for Prescription-Only Medicines should go up 5%, it proposes.

It also plans to reduce the fees charged to notified bodies in connection with assessments requested for drug-device combination products under the Medical Devices Directive by 15%, and to introduce a new category of application for manufacturers' and wholesale dealers' license for changes of ownership. The MCA wants to extend use of the change of ownership scheme to anyone who wishes to change ownership of a marketing authorization held by them to another.

