UK MCA To Freeze Fees For 1997-98

The UK Medicines Control Agency plans to freeze fee levels at current rates for 1997-98. It will make no changes to the fee structure in April 1997, and suggestions for minor changes to the structure will be carried forward to 1998.
The MCA also plans, from April 1, 1998, to introduce annual periodic fees for products with marketing authorizations received under the European centralized licensing system (Euro-licenses) which are marketed in the UK, to cover the costs of pharmacovigilence and other work for which it receives no funding from the European Medicines Evaluation Agency. Calling for preliminary views, the MCA says it plans to set the fees at levels similar to, but not necessarily at the the same level as, periodic fees on UK licenses.
