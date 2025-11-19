UK MEDICINES AGENCY SEEKING CL AMENDMENTS

The UK Medicines Control Agency has written to interested organizations seeking their views on proposals to amend the Medicines (Exemption from Licenses) (Clinical Trials) Order 1981 (SI 1981/164), which grants exemption from the restrictions imposed by Part II of the Act, where medicinal products are sold or supplied for the purposes or use in clinical trials.

The purpose of the Order, according to the MCA's clinical trials unit manager Brian Davis, is to allow an exemption from the provisions of the Act under which formal approval must be obtained from the Licensing Authority before starting clinical studies with any medicinal products.

Section 31(2) of the Act, he points out, requires companies selling, supplying or manufacturing drugs for clinical trials to obtain a Clinical Trial Certificate. Alternatively, clinical trials may be carried out where the product license authorizes such trials to be conducted.