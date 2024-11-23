UK Medicines Commission Appointments

- Six new appointments have been made to the UK Medicines Commission: Ronald Jones, professor of veterinary anesthesia, University of Liverpool, Christine McCartney, assistant director of the Public Health Laboratory Service, Agnes McKnight, regional adviser in general practice, Belfast, David Miller, adviser on medicines to the British Veterinary Association, Michael Newton, head of department of pharmaceuticals, the School of Pharmacy, University of London, and Stuart Pocock, professor of medical statistics, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze