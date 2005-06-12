UK MHRA apologizes over Zocor switch error

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has apologized for publishing incorrect consultation findings on its web site relating to the switch of Merck & Co's Zocor Heart-Pro 10mg (simvastatin) from Prescription Only Medicine to Pharmacy status.
Due to an administrative error, the Agency says, it reported that, in replying to the consultation exercise, two-thirds of respondents had been in favor of the switch when, in fact, a third were in favor, a third against and the rest were not opposed but raised issues to be considered.
In April, the Drug and Therapeutics Bulletin said that the UK switch of Zocor Heart-Pro (Marketletter May 17, 2004) had not been based on robust evidence of clinical benefit and that the MHRA had inaccurately reported the consultation preceding the reclassification (Marketletter April 11).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze