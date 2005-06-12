UK MHRA apologizes over Zocor switch error

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has apologized for publishing incorrect consultation findings on its web site relating to the switch of Merck & Co's Zocor Heart-Pro 10mg (simvastatin) from Prescription Only Medicine to Pharmacy status.

Due to an administrative error, the Agency says, it reported that, in replying to the consultation exercise, two-thirds of respondents had been in favor of the switch when, in fact, a third were in favor, a third against and the rest were not opposed but raised issues to be considered.

In April, the Drug and Therapeutics Bulletin said that the UK switch of Zocor Heart-Pro (Marketletter May 17, 2004) had not been based on robust evidence of clinical benefit and that the MHRA had inaccurately reported the consultation preceding the reclassification (Marketletter April 11).