UK MHRA outlines strategy on pharma crime

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has held its first Pharmaceutical Intelligence and Enforcement Conference, at which it outlined its current and future objectives in tackling the increasingly global phenomenon of pharmaceutical crime.

Criminals working in this area are "sophisticated and well-financed" but the MHRA has a modern team of intelligence and investigation officers to match them, said the Agency's head of medicines intelligence, Nimo Ahmed, at the meeting, which was held in London.