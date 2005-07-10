UK MHRA outlines strategy on pharma crime

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has held its first Pharmaceutical Intelligence and Enforcement Conference, at which it outlined its current and future objectives in tackling the increasingly global phenomenon of pharmaceutical crime.
Criminals working in this area are "sophisticated and well-financed" but the MHRA has a modern team of intelligence and investigation officers to match them, said the Agency's head of medicines intelligence, Nimo Ahmed, at the meeting, which was held in London.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze