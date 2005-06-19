UK MHRA warns over Internet drug-buying

Thousands of people in the UK buy drugs from web sites and are oblivious of the fact that some of these belong to unscrupulous vendors, many of whom sell counterfeit drugs that are harmful and can be life-threatening, the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has warned.

It is particularly worried about prescription drugs sold over the Internet because these are frequently not being offered by qualified health care professionals. Consumers with concerns about a particular web site should contact the Agency, it says. Also, in the UK, bona fide Internet pharmacies must operate from premises registered with the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain. These details can be checked against the Society's on-line register at: www.rpsgb.org/registration.