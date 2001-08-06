UK moves on medical errors, patient safety

Starting this month, 25 hospitals in the UK are to trial a new nationalsystem for reporting failures, mistakes and near-misses across the National Health Service, with the scheme planned to become fully operational across the country in the New Year. The system will be run by the new National Patient Safety Agency, which has been set up to improve patient safety, with Rory Shaw, medical director of Hammersmith Hospital, appointed this month as the agency's chairman.
