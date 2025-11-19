The UK National health Service is now suffering, at the hands of the Conservative government, the most dangerous attack on it for 50 years, says Margaret beckett, health spokeswoman for the opposition Labour Party.

She told labour's annual conference last week that the government was trying to "hijack a debate on how we get the best results for patients, to deceive the British people into thinking that our NHS has no future." The people were being asked to accept "the American way," she said; consisting of a safety-net public service for emergencies and for the poor, and expensive private health insurance for the great majority. "The Tories are privatizing the health service," she said, adding that Labour would renationalize the assets of NHS Trusts, and general practitioner fundholding would be replaced by GP commissioning, giving doctors more control over where their patients were treated.

However, Secretary of State for Health Stephen Dorrell said that Labour would make only "cosmetic" changes to the internal health care market. He added that the Party's proposals for a minimum wage could raise the NHS salaries bill by as much as L500 million ($785.5 million) a year, and that its plan to abolish competitive tendering would add another L100 million ($157 million) to NHS costs.