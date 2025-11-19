UK NHS "Under Worst Attack For 50 Years"

The UK National health Service is now suffering, at the hands of the Conservative government, the most dangerous attack on it for 50 years, says Margaret beckett, health spokeswoman for the opposition Labour Party.
She told labour's annual conference last week that the government was trying to "hijack a debate on how we get the best results for patients, to deceive the British people into thinking that our NHS has no future." The people were being asked to accept "the American way," she said; consisting of a safety-net public service for emergencies and for the poor, and expensive private health insurance for the great majority. "The Tories are privatizing the health service," she said, adding that Labour would renationalize the assets of NHS Trusts, and general practitioner fundholding would be replaced by GP commissioning, giving doctors more control over where their patients were treated.
However, Secretary of State for Health Stephen Dorrell said that Labour would make only "cosmetic" changes to the internal health care market. He added that the Party's proposals for a minimum wage could raise the NHS salaries bill by as much as L500 million ($785.5 million) a year, and that its plan to abolish competitive tendering would add another L100 million ($157 million) to NHS costs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze