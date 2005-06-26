Wednesday 19 November 2025

UK NICE CHD preliminary report "fails to recognize that each statin is unique:" Pfizer

26 June 2005

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence, which provides guidance on the treatments which should be offered by the National Health Service in England and Wales, has published its Appraisal Consultation Document on the use of statins for the prevention of coronary events.

The NICE's preliminary findings are that statin therapy should be recommended for adults with clinical evidence of coronary heart disease, and also as part of the management strategy for the primary prevention of CHD for adults aged over 75 who have a 20% or greater 10-year risk of developing CHD, as measured by an appropriate risk calculator.

However, it adds, statin therapy should not be routinely recommended for the primary prevention of CHD in adults aged over 75. For such people who are at high risk of a CHD event (ie, equivalent to a 30% or greater 10-year risk), the decision to initiate statin therapy as preventative treatment should be made on a case-by-case basis, and should take account of additional factors such as co-morbidities, overall life expectancy and the benefits and risks of statin treatment.

