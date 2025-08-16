UK NICE "Must Include Industry Experts"

Members of the UK government's proposed new National Institute forClinical Excellence should include experts from the pharmaceutical industry, says the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, in its preliminary response to the first National Health Service consultation paper on NICE.
The ABPI says it supports the declared aim of NICE, which is to develop guidelines on the clinical and cost-effectiveness of new treatments, provided that its reviews are based on objective clinical and scientific research, advised by the professions, and they do not delay patients' access to new medicines. NICE should be issuing guidances, not constraining the clinical freedom of health care professionals, it says.
Few Drugs Will Need Detailed Pre-Market Evaluation In fact, few medicines should need detailed pre-marketing evaluation, because all medicines will have already provided their safety, quality and efficacy before being licensed, the ABPI points out. Only more extensive clinical experience after the product's launch in larger and more varied patient populations can provide the evidence for more comprehensive evaluation, it says.
