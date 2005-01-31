UK NICE: preventing secondary osteoporotic fractures in post-menopausal women

On January 26, the National Institute for Clinical Excellence issued guidance to the National Health Service in England and Wales on the use of bisphosphonates - Merck & Co's Fosamax (alendronate), Procter & Gamble's Didronel (etidronate) and Sanofi-Aventis' Actonel (risedronate) - plus Eli Lilly's Evista (raloxifene) and Forteo (teriparatide), for the prevention of further osteoporotic fragility fractures in post-menopausal women who have already sustained such a fracture.

An estimated 1.2 million women in the UK have osteoporosis, says the NICE, while Peter Littlejohns, the Institute's clinical director and executive lead for the appraisal, added that there has for some time been uncertainty about which drugs to prescribe to prevent further osteoporotic fractures in post-menopausal women once they have already sustained a fracture.