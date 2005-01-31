UK NICE: preventing secondary osteoporotic fractures in post-menopausal women

On January 26, the National Institute for Clinical Excellence issued guidance to the National Health Service in England and Wales on the use of bisphosphonates - Merck & Co's Fosamax (alendronate), Procter & Gamble's Didronel (etidronate) and Sanofi-Aventis' Actonel (risedronate) - plus Eli Lilly's Evista (raloxifene) and Forteo (teriparatide), for the prevention of further osteoporotic fragility fractures in post-menopausal women who have already sustained such a fracture.
An estimated 1.2 million women in the UK have osteoporosis, says the NICE, while Peter Littlejohns, the Institute's clinical director and executive lead for the appraisal, added that there has for some time been uncertainty about which drugs to prescribe to prevent further osteoporotic fractures in post-menopausal women once they have already sustained a fracture.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze