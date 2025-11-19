UK No More "The Greatest" For US Firms' Pharma R&D

US pharmaceutical companies have, traditionally, viewed the UK as their first-choice base for pharmaceutical research activities outside their own country. Now, however, they are questioning whether this should still be the case.

According to Richard Bailey of Eli Lilly International, and chairman of the American Pharmaceutical Group (consisting of 13 research-based US drugmakers), the UK government needs to do more to reward research and innovation. He told a press conference last week that the Pharmaceutical Price Regulation Scheme was originally designed to provide such rewards, but it no longer has this effect. Moreover, he said, government should stop claiming that it subsidizes research through the PPRS, because it does not.

Warner-Lambert's Alan Walker noted that with the pharmaceutical industry consolidating, R&D is following the same route. The speakers also pointed out that there is a lot of suspicion of government, particularly with regard to "how" new measures are introduced, rather than as to what are the actual measures.