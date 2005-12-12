UK OK for Femara in early breast cancer

The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the use of Swiss drug major Novartis' aromatase inhibitor Femara (letrozole) in post-menopausal women with early invasive breast cancer immediately after surgery.

Results of the BIG1-98 trial published earlier this year involving 8,000 women with breast cancer showed that those taking Femara directly after surgery remained cancer-free for longer versus those given tamoxifen. Novartis says the MHRA has acted quickly on this data to allow appropriate women to be considered for treatment with its drug, and notes that the UK approval of this new indication is ahead of the rest of Europe and the USA.