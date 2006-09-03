UK OKs combination hepatitis C treatments

The UK's regulatory body charged with evaluating treatment effectiveness in England and Wales, the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), has issued its guidance to endorse the use of two drugs against hepatitis C: peginterferon alfa and ribavirin.

The products are manufactured by Swiss drug major Roche and US drugmaker Schering-Plough. The former produces Pegasys (peginterferon alfa-2a) and Copegus (ribavirin), while S-P markets ViraferonPeg (peginterferon alfa-2b) and Rebetol (ribavirin). The decision affects a potential 200,000-500,000 people, although only 47,000 have been diagnosed.

Guidance "extends treatment continuum"