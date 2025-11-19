UK OTC MARKET SAW 13.5% VALUE GROWTH IN 1993

The UK market for over-the-counter medicines - through both pharmacies and grocery combines - has grown in value terms by 13.5% to L1.27 billion ($1.72 billion), and by 5% in volume terms in 1993, according to IMS OTC Report figures, released by the Proprietary Association of Great Britain.
The value increase relates to a number of factors, it says, including a move towards more sophisticated remedies, namely: newer products/new ingredients with premium prices; more prescription-only products switched to become available OTC for self-medication; and general price increases.
Volume increase mainly reflects the popularity of nicotine patches for the cessation of smoking; strong cough/cold seasons at the start and the end of 1993; and new products launched onto the market.
