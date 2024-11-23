UK OTC Spending On Advertising In 1993

UK advertising expenditures for over-the-counter products totaled L151 million ($232 million) in 1993, reports OTC News.
The biggest advertising spend was on sanitary protection, with a total of L19 million for the year, followed by diapers at L17 million, cough remedies at L15 million, analgesics on L14 million, gastrointestinals at L14 million and vitamins on L10 million. Under L10 million was spent on advertising germicides/antiseptics and slimming foods, at L9 million each, cold remedies (L8 million), baby care ($7 million), muscular and rheumatic treatments (L4 million) and foot care, pregnancy tests and contraceptives, at around L1 million each.
