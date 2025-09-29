UK Parallel Imports

In 1995, 21 of the 51 parallel importers operating in the UK filed for new PI licenses, according to a new report from Martin Paltnoi Associates. The importers filed for 424 new PI licenses last year, an increase of 72% over 1994's figure, says the study, adding that a total of 4,233 licenses have been granted since the PI scheme began in May 1984.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze