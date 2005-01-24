UK parliamentary probe into pharma influence; industry responds to criticisms

Pharmaceutical industry leaders have urged the UK Parliament to take steps to speed implementation of National Institute for Clinical Excellence recommendations on the treatments which are to be made available to patients through the National Health Service in England and Wales.
They made their request to the House of Commons Health Select Committee, at the latest evidence session of its investigation into the influence of the pharmaceutical industry on UK health policy (Marketletters passim). The industry spokesmen said the UK's uptake of new medicines is one of the slowest in western Europe, with John Patterson, executive vice president for product strategy, licensing and business development at AstraZeneca, adding that the country's rate of adoption of new medicines is about the same as Croatia's.
Need for "culture receptive to new medicines"
