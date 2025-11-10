UK Patient Packs: Delay Urged

The UK National Pharmaceutical Association has asked the UK Department of health to delay the introduction of the first medicines in patient packs, in order to enable doctors and pharmacists more time to understand how the scheme will work. The first introductions in the three-year rolling program, set for December 1, are scheduled to be peptic ulcer drugs, antivirals, cholesterol reducers and systemic corticosteroids (Marketletters April 24 & May 22).
