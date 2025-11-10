UK Patient Packs program Starts In December

A rolling program starting on December 1 and running for three years will ensure that UK patients will receive their prescribed medicines, both branded and generic, in the manufacturer's pack, with full patient information leaflets, it was announced last week.

After 18 months' discussion, agreement has been reached between the British Medical Association, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain, the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee, the Medicines Control Agency, the Department of Health, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry and the British Generic Manufacturers Association. A special issue of the MCA's MAIL updating publication gives details of the timetable for the program (Marketletter April 24), which will introduce patient packs by therapeutic class. After the last phase begins in September 1998, over 40 different categories, covering around 11,500 medicines, will have been converted to patient packs.

The sheer scale of the program means that this is the shortest practicable timescale, notes the ABPI. The earlier phases will cover products for which original packs of a suitable size are already available and which thus need a shorter regulatory and production phase. Products not now in patient packs will need a longer time, so will be dealt with in later phases. The MCA will notify companies nine months before introduction of packs for any therapeutic area where they are active. The company will then have three months to make a submission to the MCA, followed by a three-month assessment period and then another three months for production changes to be made.