UK Pharma Industry Overcomes Difficult Year

For the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, 1995 could be described as a year of transition, turmoil and turbulence, ABPI outgoing president Till Medinger told journalists in London last week. Nevertheless, the industry achieved significant progress in various areas.
ABPI director general Trevor Jones noted that concerted efforts had been put into talks with the current government and a potential Labour administration, as well as health care interest groups, and said there had been a dramatic improvement in parliamentary opinion (from both sides) of the pharmaceutical industry.
He stressed the importance of patients, prescribing freedom for physicians and evidence-based medicines, and said there was an enormous need for an improved communications system with physicians, particularly in situations such as the recent oral contraceptive scare, when patients heard news at the same time, or even before doctors, but were not offered solutions.
