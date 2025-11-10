UK Pharma Trade Balance Over L1B At Half-Year Stage

Pharmaceuticals have long been seen as a major export-earner for the UK, and the latest figures - for the first six months of 1995 - endorse this. The figures show that exports during January-June were worth L2.43 billion ($3.84 billion), an increase of 26% over the first half of 1994. With imports at L1.37 billion (compared with L1.08 billion) the positive trade gap was L1.06 billion, compared with L851 million for January-June 1994.

Commenting on the situation, Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry director general Trevor Jones said the figures "are extraordinarily impressive" and are "a tribute to the strength of the UK-based pharmaceutical industry and to its ability to retain its top place in world ranking." Noting that there had been an increase of more that a quarter in the value of exports, Dr Jones pointed out that if this rate is continued during the remainder of the year, the positive trade balance could top L2 billion for 1995.

Most notable export performances were seen with Germany, where a negative balance of L21 million turned into a surplus of L29 million, and Australia, where a surplus of L29 million in January-June 1994 has more than doubled to L63 million.