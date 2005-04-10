UK pharmacists' Rx responsibilities widen

The UK's new Community Pharmacy Contractual Framework took effect April 1, and gives pharmacists greater responsibilities including the provision of repeat dispensing, the disposal of unwanted medicines and the provision of medicine use reviews for people with long-term conditions.

Pharmacists will also take on a greater public health role under the contract and through the government's Choosing Health Through Pharmacy program for pharmaceutical public health, also launched April 1, which sets out how pharmacy staff can work closely with public health teams to concentrate on people or communities with particular health needs.