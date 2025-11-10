UK Pharmacy "Leading Europe"

A new study from Datamonitor says that the UK's pharmacy industry is the most commercially-oriented in Europe, and that the pharmacist's role in the Netherlands is developing fast.

The study, Pharmaceutical Retailing in Europe (available priced $1,995 through the Marketletter), says that UK pharmacists have always had far lower margins than elsewhere in Europe, at just 7.5% of a Prescription-Only Medicine's price compared with over 20% elsewhere. They have been able to cope with this because UK margins on over-the-counter products are much higher, at around 25%, and also because of the existence of pharmacy chains and the lack of restrictions on the sale of non-pharmaceutical goods.

Meanwhile in the Netherlands, the government is actively promoting the advisory role of pharmacists, and, instead of reducing pharmacy margins, has cut manufacturers' prices by 5%. It is also encouraging pharmacy substitution of cheaper generics or parallel imports by permitting the pharmacist to keep one-third of the savings made as a result of the substitution, says Datamonitor.