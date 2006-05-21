UK PM signs pro-animal testing petition

Tony Blair, the UK's Prime Minister, has called for ordinary people to sign a petition supporting animal research "when it is necessary," a move that has been been "warmly welcomed" by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry.
The ABPI has also called on other businesses that have in the past given in to threats by the extremists to review their policies and stand together with those whose rights are threatened (Marketletters passim).
In an article published in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper, Mr Blair pledged to sign the People's Petition - which defends the need to conduct animal research when strictly necessary and with stringent safeguards in place - as well as encouraging others to do so.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
