UK Polled On Mail-Order Medicine

A recent opinion poll taken in the UK found that 64% of the population would prefer their medicines to be delivered direct to their homes rather than collecting from the pharmacy if this service proved to be cheaper, and 47% said they would prefer home delivery if the costs were the same, a conference in London this month organized by ICD Marketing Services has heard.

The poll, conducted by MORI on behalf of the Boston Consulting Group, also found that 39% of those polled would accept direct-to-consumer information on new, prescription-only medicines.