UK PRESCRIBING STUDY SEES L 425 MILLION IN SAVINGS

More rational prescribing by general practitioners will lead to better-quality care for patients and major economies in drug expenditure, according to the long-awaited report, A Prescription for Improvement - Towards More Rational Prescribing in general Practice, published by the Audit Commission for Local Authorities and the National Health Service in England and Wales.

The report, which was based on a detailed study conducted at 10 Family Health Service Authorities, and interviews with doctors and staff at 54 GP practices in England and Wales (with findings confirmed and developed during pilot audits at nine further FHSAs) says GPs in the UK have a very good prescribing record, compared to family doctors in many other developed countries. They prescribe scientifically and economically to meet their patients' needs, and reserve more unusual and often costly drugs for the minority who really need them. However, wide unexplained differences were found, and some of these suggest there is still considerable scope for improvement, it says.

Savings To Be Made Nationwide From Best Practice The prescribing habits of 50 of the practices studied by the report would lead to a total saving of L 425 million ($631.5 million) a year if they were to spread nationwide, it says. These 50 were not only able to demonstrate high-quality prescribing, but also to operate economically through: