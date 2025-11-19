UK PRESCRIBING STUDY "WOULD RAISE COSTS"

The headline cost cuts proposed by the Audit Commission report on prescribing by general practitioners in England and Wales (see story opposite) "would disadvantage patients, impose unnecessary restrictions on doctors who already prescribe sparingly, and actually drive up other health care costs at a time when the prime aim of the government is to provide a more cost-effective all-round National Health Service," according to the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry Association.

The ABPI has told the Secretary of State for Health, Virginia Bottomley, that it welcomes the Commission's acknowledgement that advances in medicines have reduced premature death rates, replaced hospital treatment and reduced total health care costs, and supports the Commission's view that choice in prescribing should not be dictated by cost considerations. Given such statements in the report, however, the industry finds it "perplexing that it goes on to claim possible savings in NHS spending without due regard for their impact on other health service costs or the future development of better medicines."

Instead, the ABPI suggests that encouraging the wider use of just one class of medicines, the ACE inhibitors, would save L 500 million-L 1 billion ($745 million-$1.5 billion) a year and improve health care. Wider use of these products in heart disease and stroke would cut NHS costs by at least L 250 million a year, while their use in kidney failure would save nearly L 200 million annually, and in treating heart failure the savings to direct NHS costs would be L 50 million a year, it says.