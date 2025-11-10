UK Prescription Medicine Code Of Practice Review

The current Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority Review reports the following cases:

- General practitioner/SmithKline Beecham v Glaxo Wellcome: SB complained about presentations at meetings on antivirals sponsored by GW, and about a medical information department letter and a journal advertisement, claiming the risk/benefit ratio was distorted against famciclovir (SB's Famvir) and in favor of aciclovir (GW's Zovirax). Similar allegations were made by a GP and SB about a GW video on antivirals. The Code Panel ruled that the meetings, the letter and the video were misleading and disparaging of Famvir, thus breaching Clauses 7.2 and 8.1 of the Code, and that the letter breached Clause 4.1 because it was a promotional item and did not include prescribing information. No breach was found for the journal ad. The ruling that the meetings were in breach was upheld by the Appeal Board, following an appeal by GW;

- General Practitioner v Glaxo Wellcome: a GP said a booklet on peptic ulcer disease sent by GW with a circular letter was in direct conflict with current medical opinion as it did not mention H pylori eradication; GW said the mailing was not promotional. The Panel ruled that although not product-specific, the mailing was subject to the Code as it was company-produced in a disease area in which GW was commercially interested, and was clearly part of the general promotional background for specific products. The booklet breached Clause 7.2 as it did not acknowledge the role of H pylori eradication, so it was not up to date. The Appeal Board upheld the ruling on appeal by GW;