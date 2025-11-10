Monday 10 November 2025

UK Prescription Medicine Code Of Practice Review

4 December 1995

The current Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority Review reports the following cases:

- General practitioner/SmithKline Beecham v Glaxo Wellcome: SB complained about presentations at meetings on antivirals sponsored by GW, and about a medical information department letter and a journal advertisement, claiming the risk/benefit ratio was distorted against famciclovir (SB's Famvir) and in favor of aciclovir (GW's Zovirax). Similar allegations were made by a GP and SB about a GW video on antivirals. The Code Panel ruled that the meetings, the letter and the video were misleading and disparaging of Famvir, thus breaching Clauses 7.2 and 8.1 of the Code, and that the letter breached Clause 4.1 because it was a promotional item and did not include prescribing information. No breach was found for the journal ad. The ruling that the meetings were in breach was upheld by the Appeal Board, following an appeal by GW;

- General Practitioner v Glaxo Wellcome: a GP said a booklet on peptic ulcer disease sent by GW with a circular letter was in direct conflict with current medical opinion as it did not mention H pylori eradication; GW said the mailing was not promotional. The Panel ruled that although not product-specific, the mailing was subject to the Code as it was company-produced in a disease area in which GW was commercially interested, and was clearly part of the general promotional background for specific products. The booklet breached Clause 7.2 as it did not acknowledge the role of H pylori eradication, so it was not up to date. The Appeal Board upheld the ruling on appeal by GW;

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze