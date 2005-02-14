Thursday 18 June 2026

UK public needs education on medicine risk/ benefits, MHRA chairman tells Parliament

14 February 2005

An important focus of the report to be produced by the UK House of Commons Health Select Committee following its long-running enquiry into the influence of the pharmaceutical industry (Marketletters passim and this issue, pages 10-11) needs to be public education in terms of the risks and benefits of medicines, according to Professor Sir Alasdair Breckenridge, chairman of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

Giving evidence to the enquiry's penultimate hearing, Sir Alasdair said much of the discussion in the evidence sessions had been about the safety of medicines, with relatively little about the concept of risk and benefit. "When we change a license we do not do this purely based on the safety profile of a drug," he told the panel, adding: "if we did this, there would be no anticancer drugs available and there would be no anti-HIV drugs because the adverse reactions to them are huge." The MHRA's new communications unit will be focusing very strongly on the concept of risk and benefit, he noted.

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