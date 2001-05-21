UK RA patients "denied anti-TNF drugs"

The UK's 600,000 rheumatoid arthritis patients are suffering frompostcode prescribing, claims the British Society for Rheumatology, quoting a new study which suggests that 54% of health authorities are refusing to fund the use of anti-TNF drugs.

Over 80% of consultants said they could not get proper funding for the drugs, with 53% unable to get any funding at all from HAs and 28% saying they could get some but not enough, says the study. HAs' excuses include a shortage of funds, alternative local priorities or awaiting the National Institute for Clinical Excellence's decision on the drugs, it adds.