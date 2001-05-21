UK RA patients "denied anti-TNF drugs"

The UK's 600,000 rheumatoid arthritis patients are suffering frompostcode prescribing, claims the British Society for Rheumatology, quoting a new study which suggests that 54% of health authorities are refusing to fund the use of anti-TNF drugs.
Over 80% of consultants said they could not get proper funding for the drugs, with 53% unable to get any funding at all from HAs and 28% saying they could get some but not enough, says the study. HAs' excuses include a shortage of funds, alternative local priorities or awaiting the National Institute for Clinical Excellence's decision on the drugs, it adds.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
