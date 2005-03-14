UK regulators to allow resumption of Fluvirin flu vaccine production by Chiron

The suspension of Chiron Corp's licence for the manufacture of the flu vaccine Fluvirin at its Liverpool, UK, facility has been lifted (Marketletters passim). The original order for the company to stop making the product led to serious vaccine shortages, particularly in the USA, where Chiron was the major supplier. The company's shares, which had plunged on the announcement of the suspension last year, picked up a significant 10.0% to reach the $38.77 level on March 2.

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency's inspectors have been working closely alongside the company since the manufacturing licence required to produce the vaccine was suspended towards the end of 2004, following problems with the plant and process. The MHRA's inspectors have now concluded that satisfactory progress has been made in the manufacturing areas which had previously caused concern.