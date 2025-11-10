UK's Axis develops vaccines in plants

- Axis Genetics of the UK has announced that it is developing human and veterinary vaccines and immunotherapeutics, using modified plant virus particles. The novel methodology the company is employing involves genetically-manipulating plant viruses to express human disease-related peptides on their surface, cultivating the chimera particles in plants and, ideally, harvesting them for use as conventional vaccines; perhaps oral ones as these virus particles are heat, acid and digestive enzyme stable, says Axis.