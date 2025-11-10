UK's Axis develops vaccines in plants

- Axis Genetics of the UK has announced that it is developing human and veterinary vaccines and immunotherapeutics, using modified plant virus particles. The novel methodology the company is employing involves genetically-manipulating plant viruses to express human disease-related peptides on their surface, cultivating the chimera particles in plants and, ideally, harvesting them for use as conventional vaccines; perhaps oral ones as these virus particles are heat, acid and digestive enzyme stable, says Axis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze