UK's BIA launches regenerative medicine group, holds talks with government

The UK's BioIndustry Association has launched an industry group for regenerative medicine companies at an event in London. The BIA RegenMed Industry Group (RIG) is intended to provide "a coherent voice for this developing community in the UK," the BIA stated.

The RIG aims to engage with a range of stakeholders about the emergence of regenerative medicine as an industry, and its potential importance for delivering new therapies to patients. It recognizes the diverse nature of the regenerative medicine community which includes companies developing therapies that replace or regenerate human cells, tissue or organs. The group has been formed to highlight the issues facing the future development of the sector.