UK's DoH reveals plans for generic drug reimbursement

UK Health Minister Jane Kennedy has announced details of the long-term arrangements for reimbursement of National Health Service generic medicines, which are expected to generate annual savings of L300.0 million ($548.3 million) and will replace the Maximum Price Scheme introduced in August 2000. There will be two new voluntary schemes - Schemes M and W. The first will apply to manufacturers of NHS generic medicines and the other to wholesalers.

Under the new schemes, manufacturers will provide information that will allow quarterly revisions to the new Category M in part VIII of the Drug Tariff. Where this data is not received from manufacturers, the prices may be determined from information provided by wholesaler members of Scheme W.