UK's MCA announce OTC plans

- The UK's Medicines Control Agency plans to make non-aerosol nasal preparations of budesonide available as over-the-counter medicines for the prevention and treatment of hay fever. In addition, the MCA also plans to extend the OTC indications for beclomethasone to include prevention of seasonal allergic rhinitis as well as its treatment. However, the MCA intends to remove the OTC status of carbaryl, a treatment for head lice, because of evidence suggesting it may be carcinogenic.
