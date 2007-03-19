UK's MHRA will proceed with 4.9% fee increase

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency says that Consultation MLX 335 on proposals on fees for medicines and blood banks and establishments closed on February 5. This proposed an overall rise of 4.9% in fees, with increases being targeted to reflect costs in different areas. Having considered the comments, Ministers have decided to proceed with the implementation of these fees, and regulations were laid before Parliament which will come into force April 1.
