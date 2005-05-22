UK's most widely-used psychiatric Rxing guide

The eighth edition of the Maudsley Prescribing Guidelines, the UK's most widely-used guide to psychiatric prescribing, has been published by the South London and Maudsley National Health Service Trust.

The Guidelines, which were first published in 1994, are based on a combination of literature review, clinical experience and expert contribution. They are also widely used in Australia, Ireland, the Netherlands and New Zealand, and have been translated into Italian, Japanese and Polish. Over 20 new sections have been added to the new edition, including topics of current interest such as antipsychotics and hyperlipidemia, antipsychotic-induced hyponatremia, borderline personality disorder, depression in multiple sclerosis and melatonin for the treatment of insomnia in children and adolescents.