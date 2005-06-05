UK's NICE decision on Alzheimer's drugs meets unprecedented opposition

The UK National Institute for Clinical Excellence, which gives guidance for use of drugs and medical procedures for use in the National Health Service in England and Wales, has continued to come under a barrage of criticism for its decision not to recommend the use of Alzheimer's drugs such as Eisai/Pfizer's Aricept (donepezil), Novartis' Excelon (rivastigmine), Johnson & Johnson/ Shire's Reminyl (galantamine) and Forest Laboratories' Namenda/Axura (memantine) for use by NHS patients (Marketletter March 7).

The NICE is believed to have received an unprecedented number of submissions - in excess of 3,000 - opposing its proposal, issued on March 1, to ban the anti-dementia drugs on the grounds they are not cost-effective.

Patients, patient groups, doctors (including old age psychiatrists, geriatricians and general practitioners), health economists and medical ethicists have all criticized the proposal.