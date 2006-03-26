UK's pharma price regulation scheme: probe extended

The UK's drug industry has expressed "no particular surprise" at the announcement by the government's Office of Fair Trading, that it intends to extend its study of the Pharmaceutical Price Regulation Scheme.

Richard Barker, the Association for the British Pharmaceutical Industry's director general, insisted that the OFT probe is both ill-timed and based on a questionable rationale. He said: "although we continue to question the rationale and timing for the study, we do not find it particularly surprising that the OFT should want to examine aspects of the PPRS in greater depth, given its complexity."

Dr Barker insisted that the PPRS is designed to benefit industry and the UK government, by ensuring price stability over a long period. He warned that any drastic overhaul could jeopardize the UK's attractiveness as a center for drug R&D.